Jailed Father Gifts His Daughter a Call From R. Kelly
A woman apparently got the ultimate gift from her incarcerated father—a phone call-musical serenade from none other than R. Kelly. In a TikTok video captioned, “free him though,” a woman claims her father was detained in Brooklyn at the same prison with the disgraced singer. In the video, she asks the convicted felon to sing one of his songs, and she squeals in excitement when he agrees. She tells the man convicted of violating the Mann Act, racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, among others crimes, “thank you” before the video ends.