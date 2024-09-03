Jaime Foxx Says He’s Ready to Address ‘Serious Health Scare’

Actor Jamie Foxx is taking to the stage to finally explain the “serious health scare” he experienced last year.

Foxx made the one-man show announcement to his 17 million Instagram followers on Monday.

“Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!” Foxx wrote of the show titled “WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS.”

“Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection,” he added.

Foxx’s health ordeal began in April 2023 when he was hospitalized for what his daughter called a “medical complication.” He would later check into a physical rehabilitation facility.

The Oscar-winner never outright revealed what was wrong but took to Instagram in July of last year to thank his fans for their support.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that's prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said in the video.

Foxx revealed more about his illness a year later in a video shared via X.

In the video, Foxx can be seen telling a group of people that in April he treated a headache with Advil and then was “gone for 20 days” and didn’t “remember anything.” He didn’t elaborate further.