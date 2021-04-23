Jake Paul Faces New Allegations of Bullying, Groping: Report
IT’S EVERY DAY, BRO
Former collaborators of Jake Paul have levied new accusations against him in a New York Times story published Thursday. Railey Lollie, a model and TikToker, said Paul groped her after they filmed a video together in 2017. A.J. Mitchell, a former member of Paul’s Team 10 house of collaborators, said Paul, who boasts millions of followers across multiple social media channels, would threaten not to promote the people he worked with unless they did what he wanted, including participating in dangerous stunts. Mitchell said, “If you got tagged in one of Jake’s YouTube videos, you could get 50,000 followers. Jake would use that to manipulate everyone. If anyone didn’t do what Jake wanted, he’d tell everyone else in the house not to tag them. Jake had a monopoly, and he decided who got famous.” The allegations come on the heels of Justine Paradise, a TikToker, accusing Paul of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2019 at the Team 10 house. Paul has denied Paradise’s account.