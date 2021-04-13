Jake Paul Is Accused of Sexually Assaulting TikToker at His Team 10 Mansion
COMING FORWARD
YouTuber Jake Paul has been accused of sexually assaulting 24-year-old Justine Paradise at his California home during the summer of 2019. The TikToker came forward in a 20-minute YouTube video on Friday, detailing the alleged encounter between her and the popular influencer, also 24, explaining she had been reluctant to speak out because she signed an NDA, which was required for anyone who entered Paul’s Team 10 home in Calabasas. “I think about it every single day, but I’ve never said anything about it,” Paradise said. “I don’t want to ruin someone’s career for something that they did. I feel guilty even though I was the one who was assaulted.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Paul and Paradise for comment.
Paradise said she visited Paul’s home several times that summer, describing how Paul would often act in a “middle school” way, inviting her to come over but ignoring her when she was there. But one time, Paul struck up a conversation with Paradise and began “making out” with her. She agreed to go back up to his bedroom because she was comfortable kissing Paul at that point, admitting she thought he was cute. “Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I was in his room,” she explained.
But Paul allegedly told her, “If nothing is going to happen, what’s the point?” Paradise claimed he got up from the bed “undid his pants and grabbed my face and started fucking my face.” “I couldn’t tell him to stop,” she said. “He just shoved himself in me, he didn’t ask for consent or anything. That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.” Paradise said she never received an apology from Paul, explaining that just because she let him kiss her, doesn’t mean she wanted to have any sort of sexual contact with him. “I was afraid to say anything about it because so much time has gone by,” Paradise said. “The time going by doesn’t change anything.