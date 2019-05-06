Police Investigating Claim That Woman Was Drugged at YouTube Star Jake Paul’s Party

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an allegation that a woman was drugged at YouTube personality Jake Paul’s party over the weekend, BuzzFeed News reports. In a statement, the sheriff’s department wrote that one instance of “unwillful impairment” was reported to Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Sunday, related to a party Paul threw with rapper Desiigner at his Calabasas mansion on Saturday. “Detectives are in the beginning stages of information gathering for the incident. The Sheriff’s Department treats allegations such as these seriously, and will use all known resources to investigate,” the department said. According to the New York Post, the individual who came forward was a woman who claimed she was drugged at Paul’s bash. A spokesman for Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 68 also told BuzzFeed that they responded to three calls at Paul’s house in the early morning hours of Sunday, and transported at least two “sick” individuals to a local hospital. Representatives for Paul, Desiigner, and YouTube reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.