Jake Tapper’s Daughter Describes Alerting Her Dad to Kamala Harris’ Embrace of Brat

CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s 17-year-old daughter Alice joined her dad on Late Night With Seth Meyers to describe how she found herself with the unenviable task of having to explain brat summer to her Gen X dad.

In June, British singer Charli XCX released brat, a dance pop album whose high-energy songs and DIY album cover aesthetic—lowercase letters on a neon green background—quickly took over social media feeds. The day after President Joe Biden announced he was ending his re-election campaign, Charli XCX posted on X, “kamala IS brat.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ team embraced the unofficial endorsement by changing its cover photo to say “kamala hq” in lowercase letters on a neon green background. The campaign’s first TikTok video was set to Charli XCX’s song “360” and shows a screenshot of the “kamala IS brat” post.

“Everyone was freaking out online, and my friends were just listening to brat all summer. So, I thought it was so funny that she got politics involved with the album. I was obsessed with it all summer,” Alice told Meyers.

Alice Tapper excitedly sent her dad a screenshot of the Harris campaign’s posts, and he decided to cover it on air.

“I told my staff, ‘We really need to talk about this, because this is the most interesting thing happening today,’” Jake explained.

“And let me just say how natural you all look talking about brat summer,” Meyers quipped before showing a clip of the July segment where Tapper and several middle-aged colleagues attempt to explain the Gen Z phenomenon to CNN viewers.

Alice apparently didn’t appreciate her dad talking about brat on air.

“I was like, ‘Why are you trying to get involved in my business?’” she said laughing.

Asked whether her dad was brat or not, Alice said it was for Charli XCX to decide. Meanwhile, she’s hoping her dad will take her the singer’s Sweat tour featuring XCX and co-headliner Troye Sivan.