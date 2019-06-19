Jamal Khashoggi's Fiancée: ‘Trump Has Tried to Look the Other Way’

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz penned an op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday urging Washington and the White House to take action to prevent further deaths. A United Nations report released Wednesday on the killing of the Washington Post columnist concluded that there is “credible evidence” Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder. The Saudi government has repeatedly denied involvement in his death. Cengiz wrote that while Democrat and Republican lawmakers have expressed their anguish to her, she has yet to see work to prevent the same fate from happening to another in the kingdom.

“... Even after Jamal’s murder and the global condemnation it inspired, Saudi Arabia has continued to commit atrocities,” Cengiz wrote. “Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to execute three imprisoned reformist scholars— Salman al-Awda, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari.” Cengiz then directly called on President Trump to heed her call. “Jamal will never come back but something could be done to save these people, for whom he fought. President Trump has tried to look the other way. But he has the power to save the lives of the three men.” “If Jamal and his principles have any humanitarian and moral worth, this is the time to speak up,” she added.