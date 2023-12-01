Suspect in Activist’s Slaying Stalked Hollywood Director: Docs
‘MY GLOCK IS LOADED’
The woman charged with the killing of a Hollywood consultant and social justice activist was accused earlier this year of stalking and threatening an award-winning director, according to Los Angeles authorities and court documents. Jameelah Michl was charged Thursday with Monday’s fatal shooting of Michael Latt, the chief executive of Lead With Love, an entertainment consulting company focused on elevating underrepresented voices. The Los Angeles District Attorney alleged in a statement that Michl targeted Latt “for being friends with a woman she was stalking,” according to TheWrap. That woman is identified in court documents obtained by the outlet and the Los Angeles Times as filmmaker A.V. Rockwell, who took out a restraining order against Michl over the summer. Michl worked as an extra in A Thousand And One, a film that won Rockwell the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and shortly after began hand-delivering disturbing letters threatening self-harm to the director’s home. “My Glock is loaded as I write this,” read one letter, according to the documents. “One pull of the trigger and I’ll be free.”