Jameis Winston Rape Accuser Sues FSU

Read it at Orlando Sentinel
The woman who accused quarterback Jameis Winston of raping her has filed a federal civil suit against Florida State University alleging the university violated Title IX’s equal-gender protections by failing to fully investigate the accusation. The violations she accuses the institution of include a “clearly unreasonable response” and permitting a “hostile educational environment.” Winston has maintained since the alleged incident in 2012 that the sex was consensual. The woman, a former FSU student, is listed as Jane Doe in the complaint. On Wednesday, Winston’s father announced that Jameis would be entering the NFL draft this year.