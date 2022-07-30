Woman Says Her Parents and 4 More Relatives Were Swept Off in Kentucky Floods

CHEAT SHEET
A Kentucky woman says her parents and four other relatives were swept away by the floods that ravaged the state—and her father was later found dead. Ashley June Collins told the Lexington Herald Leader that her mother was still missing in Knott County and so were two of the family members who lived in a nearby house. Two other relatives had been found alive. “My father was bed-bound and could not get out, my parents have been together for 55 years so I knew my mother would never leave him,” Collins said of James and Carol Miller, who adopted her when she was 3. “I wouldn’t have made it in life without them,” she said. “They gave me the best life I could ever ask for and I love them with all my heart.”