James Bond Will Not Be Played by a Woman, Says Producer
Daniel Craig’s successor as James Bond will not be a woman, the producer of the film series has confirmed. No Time to Die, which is set for release in April, will be Craig’s final appearance as 007, and there’s been speculation that the next Bond could be a woman. But producer Barbara Broccoli has poured cold water on the idea, telling Variety: “James Bond can be of any color, but he is male... I believe we should be creating new characters for women, strong female characters... I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.” The next Bond film will see actress Lashana Lynch play a female 00 agent and her appearance in the trailer restarted the conversation about whether Bond could be played by a woman in the next film. Broccoli went on: “For better or worse, we are the custodians of this character... We take that responsibility seriously.”