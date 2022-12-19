CHEAT SHEET
    James Cameron Flips Fans the Bird After 'Avatar' Screening

    James Cameron flipped the bird at a horde of fans seeking autographs outside a special Beverly Hills screening of his recently released film, Avatar: The Way Of Water Saturday. He directed the obscene gesture at a crowd after blatantly ignoring their attempts for attention—which quickly turned their adulation into jeers. After stepping into a waiting SUV outside the building, Cameron rolled down the window slightly and thrust his middle finger out of the slit, causing a chorus of boos—and one attendee to shout “F*** Avatar!” according to video obtained by TMZ.

