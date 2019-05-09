James Cameron Posts Image of ‘Avengers’ Sinking the Titanic as It Smashes Box-Office Record

Director James Cameron has congratulated Avengers: Endgame for topping Titantic’s box-office record to become the second-highest-grossing movie of all time. Over its second weekend of release, Endgame surpassed Cameron’s disaster epic 22 years after its release in 1997. Endgame has now made $2.227 billion worldwide and is making rapid ground on Cameron’s Avatar—the highest-grossing movie ever, at $2.78 billion globally. Posting on Twitter, Cameron wrote: “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”