James Carville Explodes Over Trump’s Latest Act of Disrespect

Democratic strategist James Carville is at his breaking point with President Donald Trump.

Carville, 81, blew up over the way that Trump, 79, responded to the death of American hero Robert Mueller while addressing Bill Maher’s recent dig at him in a video for Politicon published on Monday.

The Democratic strategist is not fond of "fat f--k Trump." David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times

Speaking about Maher’s claim that he was “wise enough and mature enough to not have Trump Derangement Syndrome” unlike Carville, the political consultant argued that the comedian doesn’t take Trump’s disrespect for his political opponents seriously enough, pointing to the president’s comments about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia.

“Then, the day after you did this, as if the thunderbolt from heaven comes down, Robert Mueller dies, and Trump says I’m glad,” Carville said. “Well, you be stuck with being sane about this, because I tell you what, I’m going to be godd--n insane.”

Carville has gladly accepted having "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Politicon/Screenshot

“I’m going to be rips--t, I’m going to be throwing stuff, I’m going to be saying everything that you can’t,” he fumed. “Just sheer rage.”

“And I want all of you people that are like me that have this almost uncontrollable rage, this seething, this hatred, to understand that together, we’re going to stand,” he continued. “We know what this country was, we know what this country can be, we know what this country is today. And we hate every godd--n moment of it.”

Trump said that Newsom should not be president because he has a "learning disability." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“And we’re not going to change. We’re going to be the same... You can make fun of us. You can pity us. But what we’re not going to do, we’re not going to change our f--king minds, and we’re not going to back off. Not one iota.”

On Saturday, the president responded cheerfully to the death of Mueller, a former FBI director and Bronze Star recipient who led the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, which made him a political adversary of Trump.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump celebrated Mueller's death in a Truth Social post on Saturday. Donald Trump on Truth Social

MAGA voices gathered to echo the president’s vile sentiments, with right-wing influencer Laura Loomer saying, “We shouldn’t be sad when bad people die.”

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Democratic voices condemned the president’s hateful remarks.

“One day, Donald Trump will die, and his supporters will try to punish people who say things like this,” said former Obama speechwriter and Pod Save America host Jon Favreau.

Crooked Media founder Jon Favreau responds to Trump's reaction to the death of Robert Mueller. X