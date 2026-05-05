James Carville Invents NSFW Nickname for Trump

Political strategist James Carville has a new name for President Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old was speaking on Politicon on Monday, when he revealed that people keep telling him they love it when he insults the 79-year-old with “nasty names.”

Prompted by that, the veteran politico unleashed a new one: “Scrotum Face.”

Trump's face came under fire. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

He said he had been at the Kentucky Derby, which took place on Saturday, when “something interesting happened” to him.

“There are a lot of people there dressed up, particularly women, and there’s hats, and it’s much more diverse than you think. And I had a very elegant lady—she was dignified, highly educated, had an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt or something—And she says, ‘James, our friends and I love it when you talk nasty about Trump. Just use all the language you can.’

Then she gave him some ammunition.

“But she says, ‘You know what? When I see his face, it reminds me of the backside of my husband’s scrotum.’

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville ripped into Trump. ICSS/ICSS

“Yeah, that’s what it is,” the Democratic strategist continued. “You look like the backside of a nutsack. That’s what you are, Trump. No wonder Lindsay Graham’s always trying to lick your face.

“But my point here is these people—and they were coming up to me, didn’t matter, Black women, white women, elegant women, everything that you can imagine—And almost to a person, they said, ‘You keep calling him nasty names because that’s what he deserves. And that’s who he is, and that’s what he deserves.’

The former Bill Clinton aide added, “And your new name, dude, is Scrotum Face because that’s what you are. Scrotum Face.”

Later in the screed, he aimed a jab at the administration as a whole, saying, “I want to talk to you f---ing a--holes in the White House. You better get straight, and you better get straight fast, because it’s coming. Do you know how bad you’re going to get beat in November?”

Trump was not a fan of his Time magazine cover. X

Most major polls suggest Democrats are on course to make major gains over the GOP in the midterms.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval ratings have tanked, with disapproval sitting at 62 percent in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Some 66 percent disapproved of his handling of the war, making it as unpopular as Iraq in the year of peak violence in 2006, and Vietnam in the early ‘70s.

“You can’t imagine,” Carville continued. “Then none of you are going to get a f---ing job for the rest of your life, you’re all going to be subpoenaed, lawyer up now.”

Carville said the women commented on Trump's appearance. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in April, he said he didn’t think that Trump would make it through his full term in the Oval Office.

“I just don’t see this guy being President of the United States by this time next year,” he said. “And I increasingly believe that we’re on a much shorter leash than that.”

“It’s just the rate of deterioration. I don’t have to be a neurologist, anything like that. I mean, we’ve all seen it,” he continued. “And you’re looking at it right in front of your eyes. And it’s not wishful thinking, it’s not projecting. It’s just what’s happening.”

“People are giving less of a s--t of what he says. Foreign leaders, voters, and politicians. It’s not the same job he had a year ago, and it’s clearly not going to be the same job come November.”