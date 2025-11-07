James Carville Makes Dramatic 2028 SCOTUS Prediction

James Carville has a new bold prediction about the 2028 election: Democrats will take all three branches of the government.

“A Democrat is gonna be elected in 2028,” Carville said during a Friday episode of his podcast Politics War Room. “You know that, I know that. There’s gonna be a Democratic House, and a Democratic Senate.”

However, his predictions didn’t stop there. The podcaster also believes that newly elected Democrats will make drastic moves to secure power in the judicial branch.

“The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on reforming the Supreme Court,” said Carville, 81. “And they’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13.”

Carville addressed the six conservative Supreme Court justices by name, warning them that the next president will put them in the minority by appointing four new, left-leaning justices. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Continuing his prediction, Carville explained, “[Democrats] are going to win, they’re going to do some blue ribbon panel of distinguished jurists, and they’re going to recommend 13 [Supreme Court justices].”

“A Democratic Senate and House [are] gonna pass it, and a Democratic president is going to decide it,” said Carville. “Because they have to do an intervention so we can have a Supreme Court that the American people trust again.”

The number of Supreme Court justices has fluctuated in the past, reaching as few as five and as many as 10. However, it has remained steady at nine justices since 1869.

Joe Biden repeatedly spoke out against “court packing” during his presidency, once saying that raising the number of justices would “lose any credibility the court has at all.”

However, this isn’t the first time Carville has floated his proposal for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court. In August, the strategist said Democrats should secure power in 2028 by increasing the number of justices and granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Carville also has a prediction about who the future president will tap to lead their Supreme Court overhaul.

“As president… he’s gonna appoint a blue ribbon, maybe [former U.S. circuit judge J. Michael] Luttig… the usual f--king suspects,” said Carville.

Carville speculated that J. Michael Luttig, a conservative former U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the Fourth Circuit, will be tapped by a future Democratic president for help in packing the Supreme Court. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Luttig, a conservative former judge for the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, recently wrote in a scathing op-ed for The Atlantic that he believed Trump was laying the groundwork to remain “president for life.”

Ocasio-Cortez, 36, has made no indication that she will run for president in 2028, though it will be the first election cycle in which she meets the minimum age requirement for the position. Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress

Though Carville didn’t go so far as to share who he believes will run for president as a Democrat in 2028, he has already made a reluctant endorsement. The Politics War Room host previously said that he would support Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she chose to run.

“I don’t like the party,” Carville told Ari Melber in May. “But I think that if AOC wants to run for president and she gets the [nomination], then God bless you, you are the leader of the Democratic Party.”

However, Carville told The Daily Beast Podcast just days later that AOC doesn’t “win elections.” At that time, he said there was an “abundance of potential candidates,” but sidestepped naming another preferred candidate.

Carville ended his prediction on Friday by telling listeners, “I would bet a lot of money that that’s going to happen. A lot.”

However, the Democratic strategist’s election predictions have proven shaky in recent years. In 2024, Carville repeatedly said he was “certain” Kamala Harris would win the presidential election.