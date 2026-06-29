Carville Predicts the Worst Is Coming for Trump

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville had an ominous warning for President Donald Trump on the latest episode of his podcast.

Discussing the new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Carville told co-host Al Hunt that one of his main takeaways was that people who work in the White House should “trust no one.” Much of the book is based on leaked recordings of meetings involving members of Trump’s inner circle.

“This is going to continue,” Carville said of the leaks, which sparked a massive leak hunt within the White House for the source of information about secret Situation Room meetings held by Trump’s senior advisers.

“Trust no one,” Carville added. “If you work in that snake pit, you can’t say anything, you can’t do anything.“

The former Democratic strategist offered similar advice to the president himself and argued that Trump is well aware he’s surrounded by leakers.

“Trump, addled as his mind is, he knows that he’s surrounded by traitors. He knows that he’s surrounded by leakers. He knows that everything he does is gonna be leaked to the next person writing the next book.”

Carville said Trump is well aware that he’s surrounded by leakers.

The 81-year-old continued, rehashing his earlier argument that Trump’s second presidency is in its last days, having previously predicted that Trump would vacate the White House by Easter 2027.

“This guy, by Easter of 2027, is just going to walk away from this job,” Carville said on his podcast earlier this month while discussing the bloodbath Trump could face during the upcoming midterm elections.

“He’s just going to f---ing walk away, because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him, anything he has to do with.”

Discussing the leaks, particularly Haberman and Swan’s reporting on the president’s nighttime snacking habits, Carville said that the leaks were only going to get worse.

“Talking about what somebody has in their bedroom… f---ing Oreos all over the cover when they’ve gotta clean it up, and talking about that, that’s not normal s---. And I’m telling you, it’s going to get worse.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

In their book, Haberman and Swan described the president as a “nighttime snacker” and revealed that he “would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor.”

“The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils,” they added.

Other shocking leaks featured in the book include details of a Feb. 11 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which potential strikes on Iran were discussed.

Another Situation Room meeting was held to discuss how to contain the fallout from the Epstein files. It was attended by Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and other members of the president’s inner circle.