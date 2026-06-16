James Carville Makes Grim Prediction About Trump’s Future

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has issued some bold predictions on what the future holds for President Donald Trump.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Politics War Room, Carville and co-host Al Hunt discussed the president’s chances of success in the upcoming midterm elections. The president’s approval rating is at a record low, and he continues to lose voters on key issues like cost of living.

“Trump has no earthly idea what’s coming for him,” Carville told Hunt. “They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is gonna be like, breathtaking.”

He noted that Trump is “already bored” and “can’t stay awake,” referring to a report that said Trump had grown “bored” with negotiations around the war with Iran that he started, as well as the numerous occasions the 80-year-old has seemingly dozed off in official meetings or at public events.

The president has been spotted closing his eyes for long periods of time during multiple public appearances. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Carville went on to make a bold prediction, telling Hunt that, “this guy, by Easter of 2027, is just going to walk away from this job.”

“He’s just going to f---ing walk away, because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him, anything he has to do with.”

“He’s a soft man,” Carville continued, “he gets distracted, he’s obviously not well, he sleeps all the time, slobbers all over himself or whatever... he won’t last past Easter of 2027.”

“They just lie to him and try to keep s--t from him, and it’s all going to come out,” he added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville shared his thoughts on how long Trump has left in office on his podcast. ICSS/ICSS

Carville has issued similar predictions before, claiming in March that Trump would be quitting by that time next year.

“Everything that he tries blows up in his face,” Carville said on his podcast. “I’m telling you, I think he’s just going to quit next year by this time. I think he’s just going walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate.”

“No one’s going to pay attention to him,” he continued. “The fiscal condition of the country is beyond in the ditch. The Iran thing has turned into just a catastrophe of the first order.”

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told the Daily Beast in a statement at the time: “James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican party, and he is committed to maintaining Republicans’ majority in Congress to continue delivering wins for the American people. The President was elected with a resounding mandate to reverse disastrous Biden-era policies and unleash a new era of prosperity for our country – and it’s clear that he has delivered for Americans with a secure border, cooling inflation, working-class tax cuts, new trade deals, new drug pricing deals, trillions in investments, and peace through strength policies that eliminate national security threats to our Nation. Only deranged Democrats like James Carville could oppose all these wins for the American people.”

Carville, a longtime Democratic Party strategist who worked with President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Clinton and Secretary John Kerry on their presidential campaigns, is an outspoken critic of Trump and has embraced his MAGA-issued diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“You’re right! I got Trump Derangement Syndrome—I hate the motherf---er," Carville said in March. “And you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better, I want to get worse. I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven.”

Ahead of November’s midterm elections, Republicans will be working to maintain control of Congress, with many around the country going so far as to gerrymander districts in their favor, prompting Democrats to initiate redistricting plans of their own in response.

According to the latest polling, Democrats have a single-digit advantage in the vast majority of polls. All 435 seats in the House will be contested in the election, while 35 Senate seats will be up for grabs. In addition to congressional elections, 36 gubernatorial elections will be taking place on Election Day.