James Carville Predicts When Trump Will Quit Presidency

Political strategist James Carville said that he thinks President Donald Trump’s days in office are numbered.

In a video for Politicon published on Monday, Carville, 81, said that Trump, 79, is not long for the presidency because “everything that he tries blows up in his face.”

“I’m telling you, I think he’s just going to quit next year by this time,” Carville predicted. “I think he’s just going to f---ing walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate.”

Carville said he is proud to have what MAGA Republicans call "Trump Derangement Syndrome." David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times

The midterm elections are not looking good for the Republican Party, as Democrats hold a modest lead in most recent polls, according to The New York Times’ aggregate.

“No one’s going to pay attention to him,” the famed Democratic strategist continued. “The fiscal condition of the country is beyond in the ditch. The Iran thing has turned into just a catastrophe of the first order.”

Hundreds have been killed in the war in the Middle East. Seen here, devastation in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

Since U.S. and Israeli forces began joint aerial bombing efforts against Iran on Feb. 28, the global conflict has reflected poorly on the president.

Thirteen American military personnel have been killed since the conflict began, and over 200 have been wounded or injured, according to U.S. Central Command.

Six American troops were killed on March 1 after a retaliatory Iranian drone struck a mobile operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. Six more died after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed.

Iran shut off the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, causing oil prices to skyrocket. Americans have felt the toll of war at the pump, as the national average price for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.80, up nearly a dollar from a month ago, when it was $2.94.

Last week, Carville gladly embraced his diagnosis of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying, “I don’t want to get better, I want to get worse.”

“You’re right! I got Trump Derangement Syndrome—I hate the motherf---er," he said in a Politicon video on March 7. “I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven.”

The Louisiana native blasted “fat f--- Trump” for starting a war in Iran without approval from Congress and appointing “incompetent f---ing buffoons” as the leaders of federal agencies.

“Pray for people who are trying to make it in the world,” he said. “Pray for people who are paying more for gas for some idiotic f---ing war that he never even told us why we’re there. He still doesn’t know why the f--- we’re there.”