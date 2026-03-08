James Carville Issues Scathing Takedown of ‘Fat F**k Trump’

Political strategist James Carville went on a scathing, expletive-laden diatribe against the president, asserting that hating the president is the moral thing to do.

Carville addressed claims that he suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the Trump Administration’s go-to insult for its critics, in a video for Politicon posted on Saturday.

“You’re right! I got Trump Derangement Syndrome—I hate the motherf---er,” he said. “And you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better, I want to get worse. I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times) David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times

Carville slammed “fat f--k Trump” and said that 79-year-old President Donald Trump “wants the United States to lose.” He criticized the president for going to war in Iran without congressional authorization and for installing “incompetent f---ing buffoons” to head federal agencies.

“Pray for people who are trying to make it in the world,” he continued. “Pray for people who are paying more for gas for some idiotic f---ing war that he never even told us why we’re there. He still doesn’t know why the f--- we’re there. I guess we’re there to bomb a girls’ school ‘cause that’s going to make them like us more. And by the way, oh Lord, pray for our soldiers.”

Trump wore a baseball hat to the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed by retaliatory Iranian strikes. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

He also criticized journalists Stephen A. Smith, Dan Abrams, and Chris Cuomo for suggesting he give Trump more credit for his successes. He said their instinct to view Trump’s actions and policies objectively was wrong.

“The insidious claim to evil is, ‘I can only be fair. I just have the integrity reflex. I just wish other people could be as fair and as good of people as I am, that I’m able to see both sides of anything. I don’t need to make judgments. I can just make observations,’” Carville said. “Bulls--t.”

Trump launched his offensive on Iran without Congressional approval. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA/via REUTERS

Carville has never been afraid to call it like it is, laying into Trump last week for having a staff and party that “hates” him.

“Now the Congress, they can’t stand you,” Carville said then. “They’re not going to pass s--- for you… They know that you’re bringing them down to a staggering defeat. Don’t trust any of them.”

Trump stands without bowing his head while attending the dignified transfer. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Carville’s not the only one with a low opinion of the president. Trump is struggling against public opinion with his new war in Iran despite his insistence that the military offensives have been a success. Six U.S. service members have died, and over 150 students and staff at an Iranian girls’ school were killed as a result of the U.S. and Israel’s attacks in Iran.

Even Republican strategists have expressed fears that this latest foreign intervention will hurt the party during the upcoming midterm elections.

“It needs to get over quick, otherwise this is a f---ing nightmare,” one strategist said. “It already is a nightmare, because you’ve got the MAGA coalition just tearing at the seams. Anything in a game of subtraction right now is f---ing disastrous.”