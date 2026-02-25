Trump Hit With Vicious Warning on His Own Allies ‘Stabbing’ Him in the Back

James Carville warned President Donald Trump in an expletive-laden rant that even his own party “hates” him.

The veteran Democratic strategist began his scathing critique by announcing that he had a “personal message” for Trump.

“People hate you,” he said. “I’m not just saying this because I don’t like you. I’m saying this because I’m telling you what’s happening to you right now. First of all, everybody is stabbing you in the back. You can trust no one.”

James Carville said President Trump's own team, including Susie Wiles, is more concerned about their next jobs. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He pointed to Pentagon leaks about potential strikes on Iran, White House staffers speaking anonymously to the press, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ candid interviews with Vanity Fair magazine as evidence that even the president’s staff is less interested in Trump than in their next jobs.

“Now the Congress, they can’t stand you,” Carville continued. “They’re not going to pass s--- for you… They know that you’re bringing them down to a staggering defeat. Don’t trust any of them.”

The Supreme Court has “left the f---ing house” as they deal with their “corporate masters,” and voters “just don’t like” the president, he said, going for the jugular as he told Trump people’s distaste includes “the way you smell” and “the way you look.”

“You’re in the process of getting the living s--- kicked you,” he said. “And however bad you think this is, however much you see people in your inner circle, in your own military, your own staff and own Congress are turning on you, it’s just starting,” Carville continued.

According to James Carville, Stephen Miller is the only person in the White House that President Trump can trust. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“You know how miserable you’re going to be in November—you know how f---ing miserable you are—when tens of millions of American people get a chance to tell you exactly what they think of you? Oh, and they’re going to do it.”

But Carville allowed that there is one member of Trump’s inner circle who the president can trust: his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

He also said there’s at least one person in Congress who has Trump’s back, but that person is ineffective.

“Even the ones you could trust couldn’t do s--- anyway,” he said. “Like Mike Johnson. You don’t know whether to wind his a-- or scratch his watch.”