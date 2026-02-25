Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, widely credited with being the architect of the administration’s cruel immigration policies, melted down on X at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins following Tuesday’s State of the Union.

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Collins posted a clip to X quoting the president’s complaints that Democrats were not standing and applauding sufficiently during his speech.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins posted a critical clip during Trump’s State of the Union address, and Miller quickly went on the attack. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Trump on Democrats not standing up during what he believes should be applause lines during his speech,” Collins wrote before quoting Trump as saying, “These people are crazy, I’m telling you. They’re crazy.”

Miller was quick to defend the president, replying to Collins with a lengthy screed that read, “You mean not standing for mothers whose kids were violently, ruthlessly murdered. Or for a widow overcome with loss, heartache and grief. Or for the right of children not to be physically and mentally abused.”

Homeland Security Adviser and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was tore into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on social media. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Or for a hostage freed and reunited with his family,” he continued. “Or for passing a law to keep kids from being killed by illiterate illegal alien truck drivers. Or for the core foundational principle of all civilization that government must serve citizens not foreign invaders.”

Stephen Miller/X

“Democrats didn’t sit on their hands the entire night,” Miller wrote in another post. “They very consciously chose exactly what/who to stand for, clap for and honor and what/who to insult, denigrate and dishonor.”

“Democrats all CHOSE to dishonor grieving parents and sanctify criminal invaders.”

Miller continued to complain about those who remained seated, writing in another post, “POTUS laid out clearly and deliberately: show Americans if you agree with this statement by standing. And 0 democrats stood for the foundational principle of all government that leaders must serve citizens before invaders.”

Representatives Ilhan Omar, Democrat from Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, Democrat from Michigan, look on as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Never has there been a more stunning moment in Congress.” In another post, made in response to one from CNN contributor Scott Jennings, Miller wrote, “Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States. They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused. It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years.”

In yet another post, sent just after 1 a.m., Miller wrote, “The entire Democrat Party disqualified itself from government service in this one exchange. Nothing like it in US history.”

Stephen Miller/X

The White House shared a video of Democrats remaining seated on its own X account, calling it a “must watch” and noting, “Dems stay seated in front of angel families & those injured due to criminal illegal alien crime.”

The official White House-affiliated @RapidResponse47 account also criticized Democrats who remained seated during the speech.

Quoting Trump, who asked that those who agreed with the statement “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens” stand, the account noted, “*DEMOCRATS REMAIN SEATED*”

“SICK!” the post continued. Democrats who could be seen remaining seated included Sen. Mark Kelly, who became the target of a failed vendetta by the Trump administration after reminding soldiers of their right to disobey illegal orders.

RapidResponse47/X

The official @TrumpWarRoom account also weighed in, urging supporters to “never forget this moment.”

“When asked to stand if their first duty was to protect the American people, and not illegal immigrants… the Democrats stayed seated,” the post continued.

“Remember this when you head to the polls in 2026, 2028, and beyond.”

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Pool/Getty Images

Several Democrats were also caught nodding off during the 108-minute speech, including Rep. David Scott, 80, and Rep. Tom Suozzi, 63.

Democrats who failed to clap throughout the president’s meandering speech were a focal point for Trump and his supporters, with the president also calling out lawmakers who failed to cheer for the U.S. men’s hockey team as they entered the chamber.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen [The Democrats] get up,” Trump joked as the team entered, adding, “And actually, not all of them did get up.”

Seizing on footage that showed several Democrats remaining seated as the chamber erupted in applause and chants of “USA! USA!” for the Olympic gold medalists, MAGA supporters online were quick to condemn the lawmakers.