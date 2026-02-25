MAGA Melts Down After Trump’s Olympic Stunt Falls Flat

The MAGAverse was outraged early into President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening by what they perceived to be an insult towards the U.S. men’s hockey team.

Many attendees stood up to loudly cheer and applaud the Olympic gold medallists; chants of “USA! USA!” could be heard as the athletes entered.

Some of the president’s supporters online were quick to note, however, that not everybody in attendance stood to applaud, with several rushing to point the finger at Democrats, including the president himself.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen [The Democrats] get up,” Trump joked, adding, “And actually, not all of them did get up.”

Donald Trump speaking at the 2026 State of the Union. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Several Democrats in the chamber stood and applauded the hockey players, though some remained seated; others initially stood before sitting down as the cheering continued.

During his speech, the president announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He did not mention whether other players would also be receiving the honor.

C-SPAN

Popular MAGA X account End Wokeness posted a clip of the moment, pointing out the location of Democratic lawmakers in the chamber and noting that they “refused to stand” for the hockey team.

Others quickly adopted the same narrative, with Outkick founder Clay Travis writing, “This is wild, many Democrats have such Trump derangement syndrome that they refused to stand and clap for the US gold medal hockey team.”

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis also noted the lack of applause, while senior Trump adviser Jason Miller responded to his post and called the Democrats in question, “Terrible human beings. Really pathetic.”

Members of the US men's hockey team in attendance at the State of the Union, including brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes. Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Former press secretary for President George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, noted that the hockey players were positioned among reporters, writing on X, “I love the contrast of the USA chanting hockey team in the middle of the of the (sic) press gallery where of course the press are not supposed to cheer or take sides. What a look.”

NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck responded to Fleischer’s post, calling reporters who didn’t clap “extremely out of touch.”

The men’s hockey team’s visit to Washington D.C. following their gold medal win in Milan on Sunday has caused significant controversy, with many fans criticizing the players for partying with FBI Director Kash Patel immediately following the game and laughing at a joke Trump made at the expense of the U.S. women’s hockey team, who also walked away with gold.

During a phone call with the team in the locker room, Trump joked, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

“I think if I didn’t do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached,” he added. Several players could be seen laughing uproariously in response. The president also invited the players to D.C. for the State of the Union and a visit to the White House during the call.

While the women’s team declined the president’s invitation, citing previously scheduled commitments, the majority of the men’s team attended, meeting with the president at the White House prior to the State of the Union and even offering him a chance to handle their Olympic medals despite his history of coveting other people’s awards.

“Yeah, I’ll put it on,” Trump said when Matthew Tkachuk offered him his gold medal. “And I’m not giving it back.”

Players who did not visit the White House with their teammates included Brock Nelson, Kyle Connor, Jackson LaCombe, Jake Oettinger and Jake Guentzel. In addition, captain Auston Matthews and Clayton Keller, both of whom visited the White House, did not attend the State of the Union.