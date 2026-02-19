U.S. Scores Gold in Nail-Biting Olympic Women’s Hockey Final

Shia LaBeouf reportedly used homophobic language during his Mardi Gras meltdown that resulted in battery charges early Tuesday morning. Jeffrey Damnit, born Jeffrey Kelin, told People that LaBeouf, 39, shouted homophobic slurs as he walked into a New Orleans bar on Monday evening, adding that the actor was “lunging at” patrons and “screaming at everybody.” Damnit, an alleged victim of LaBeouf’s frenzy, said that he tried to calm the situation down, but LaBeouf put his finger in his face and called him a homophobic slur. “You’re a f---ing f----t,” the Transformers actor said, according to Damnit. “Everybody’s a f----t.” Damnit claims that LaBeouf struck him and punched a bartender in the face. The former child actor got into a physical fight with two individuals outside after he was removed from the bar for aggressive behavior. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police said about the incident. He got into a few more scuffles before paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, and he was charged with two counts of simple battery. Hours after he was charged, LaBeouf was caught on camera flaunting his jail paperwork on Bourbon Street. His next court date is March 19.
In a last-minute upset, Team USA clinched the gold in the women’s hockey finals at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Canada was winning 1-0 for the first 57 minutes of the game, until the newly engaged team captain, Hilary Knight, scored, tying the rival countries two minutes before the game was set to end. In a nail-biting overtime, Megan Keller slammed the puck past Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens and the goalie to win the game for Team USA. Canada has won hockey gold at nearly every Winter Olympics for the past three decades, ever since the games began including the sport in their roster. This time around, Team USA was the favorite to win the 2026 Gold after a perfect record, having won all six of their run-up games to the gold medal match. Fans of Team USA quickly grew dejected a few periods into the game when the hyped-up team had yet to score a single goal. Team USA’s players were overall younger and played somewhat more nervously than Canada’s veterans until they scored with Knight’s shot.
Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”
A man whose girlfriend froze 160 feet from a mountaintop while he went to get help has denied any criminal wrongdoing. Known only as Thomas P, he was climbing Austria’s tallest summit, Großglockner, with his less experienced girlfriend Kerstin G, 33, last year. Prosecutors say he was the de facto guide and allege a series of mistakes—including insufficient equipment, poor planning, a failure to alert rescuers, and refusal to turn back despite adverse weather conditions—amount to gross negligent manslaughter. They say he left her “defenseless, exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented,” on the 12,460-foot peak. He denies the charges. “I am endlessly sorry about what happened, and how it happened,” he testified on Thursday in Innsbruck. “I loved Kerstin and didn’t want anything to happen to her.” He said they’d planned the trip together, but that ”it was impossible to predict how the wind would be in the upper reaches.” “It was an absolutely exceptional situation. Kerstin had no strength left, so I secured her to the rock with a rope and then climbed down.” He had second thoughts and returned, at which point he claims she said, “Go, go on your own and save your own life.” If convicted on the charges, he faces three years in prison.
U.S. Olympic medalists Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight are engaged. “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” the duo captioned their video announcing the engagement on Wednesday. The Olympians met while competing at the 2018 Winter Games, made their relationship official at the 2022 Winter Games, and announced their engagement during the 2026 Winter Games. Knight, 36, proposed to Bowe, 37. Bowe is an Olympic speed skater, and Knight is captain of the Team USA ice hockey team, where she plays forward. Bowe has previously won two bronze medals. Knight won gold in the 2018 Beijing Olympics and has won three additional silver medals. “I had always seen her as strong and competitive—the face of women’s hockey. But when I was getting to know her, the first thing that caught my eye was how soft spoken she was, and the calming presence she had,” Bowe said about her decorated partner. The athletes are both set to compete after their surprise betrothal. Knight’s team will face off against Canada on Feb. 19. Bowe will compete on Feb. 20 in the women’s speed skating 1,500-meter race.
Actor James Marsters, 63, has finalized his divorce from his wife, Patricia Jasmin Rahman, 39. Marsters has been engaged in legal proceedings with his now-ex-wife for 5 years regarding their separation. The couple, who have a 24-year age gap, initially split in 2021 after 10 years of marriage. They share no children together. Marsters is best known for his role as the British vampire Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show ran between 1997 and 2003. Marsters also appeared in the spinoff show, Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004. He met the much younger Rahman at a concert in Amsterdam in 2006. He told People of their meeting, “I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I’d given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations.” Rahman is Marster’s second wife. The star was previously married to Liane Davidson, with whom he has a child, before the couple went their separate ways in 1997.
The grandson of the inventor of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has accused the company’s owner, Hershey Co., of cheaping out. Brad Reese, 70, said in a letter that the company was damaging the brand’s reputation for quality by replacing key ingredients with alternatives on some products. “How does The Hershey Co. continue to position Reese’s as its flagship brand, a symbol of trust, quality and leadership, while quietly replacing the very ingredients (Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter) that built Reese’s trust in the first place?” Reese asked. He told the Associated Press he’d had to throw out a bag of Reese’s Mini Hearts. “It was not edible,” he said, “You have to understand. I used to eat a Reese’s product every day. This is very devastating for me.” Hershey acknowledged on Wednesday that it had been experimenting with alternatives on some products but claimed it was making the peanut butter cups the same way it always had. “As we’ve grown and expanded the Reese’s product line, we make product recipe adjustments that allow us to make new shapes, sizes and innovations that Reese’s fans have come to love and ask for, while always protecting the essence of what makes Reese’s unique and special,” Hershey said.
One of the nation’s busiest airports ground to a halt when a passenger plane made an emergency landing and was evacuated via slides. JetBlue flight 543 took off at about 5:45 p.m. from Newark Liberty International bound for Florida on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old plane was forced to return immediately due to engine trouble. “The Airbus A320 was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the crew reported an engine issue shortly after departing,” the FAA said in a statement. “The crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers via slides.” A ground stop was in place for an hour at Newark, with dozens of flights delayed. One passenger was taken to the hospital with chest pains, and an eyewitness told CBS New York some of the 122 passengers on board were shaken up. “They put down the slides, and we rushed out more or less in a very disorganized stampede, get out and jumped down the slides and got out and ran away from the plane,” Alexandra Svokos said. “People were shaking and panicking, and people were crying.” In a statement to The Independent, JetBlue said, “We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”
Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a court found he illegally used state power in an attempt to override the country’s constitutional order. The 65-year-old had declared martial law in a late-night address from Seoul in December 2024, railing against “pro-North Korean, anti-state forces,” before sending troops to surround the National Assembly to block opposition lawmakers. Judges ruled that mobilizing the military and police to thwart the legislature constituted insurrection. Supporters gathered outside the Seoul Central District Court waving “Make Korea Great Again” signs as the sentence was handed down. Echoing claims made by President Donald Trump’s backers, Yoon’s supporters have insisted that the April 2024 national election—won decisively by the opposition—was rigged against them, despite the lack of evidence. The political crisis had been escalating for months. In January, Yoon barricaded himself inside his residence and ordered his security team to block investigators executing an arrest warrant, while supporters in MAGA hats rallied outside with “Stop the Steal” placards and U.S. flags. Yoon’s lawyers criticized Thursday’s ruling as procedurally flawed and inconsistent. They vowed to keep fighting and insisted that “the truth will one day be revealed in the court of history.”
A propaganda darling of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of multi-million-dollar fraud. Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov, known by the call sign “Executioner,” featured in a defiant Defense Ministry video in which he showed off combat wounds and urged on the war against Ukraine. But Russia’s Investigative Committee now says those wounds were apparently self-inflicted as part of a massive scheme to collect compensation payouts. Investigators say the ploy, carried out in cahoots with another officer from his unit, led to more than 30 claims for remuneration, costing the government around 200 million rubles, or $2.6 million. Injuries can result in payouts equaling tens of thousands of dollars. He is due in military court next month for sentencing. The New York Times reports he faced charges of “fraud, bribery, and weapons trafficking.” Court filings suggest he struck a pretrial deal that amounts to guilt, which can result in a reduced sentence. Speaking to the Times last year, he didn’t deny the allegations, but said he was taking the fall for others and was targeted for speaking out against Russia’s infamous “meat grinder” tactics.