Trump Self-Soothes With Wild Posting Spree After Brutal Poll

President Donald Trump launched into a frenzied self-congratulatory posting spree as new polls showed his strikes on Iran landing with a thud among Americans.

The 79-year-old president began flooding Truth Social with over a dozen links and X posts that bizarrely glorified his place in history shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Much of his posting was devoted to round-ups of flattering coverage of his State of the Union speech and did not address the ongoing war with Iran, which claimed the lives of three American soldiers on Sunday.

One of Trump’s posts linked to a New York Post article from more than a year ago reporting that Lady Gaga’s father was endorsing Trump for president in 2024.

The president’s brazen self-promotion comes as polls reveal just how unpopular his latest foreign military intervention is among Americans.

Only one in four Americans supports Trump’s weekend strikes against Iran that killed the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Sunday.

In the survey, 27 percent of respondents said they approved of the strikes, 43 percent disapproved, and 29 percent were not sure.

Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions in Tehran on Sunday, after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed a day earlier in a large U.S. and Israeli attack. Mahsa / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

While Trump generally commands robust support from Republicans, only 55 percent of Republicans approved of the strikes against Iran, which the president ordered without formal congressional authorization.

Almost half of those surveyed, including one in four Republicans, said Trump, who campaigned on a “no new wars” pledge in 2024, is too willing to use military force.

The survey was conducted during the strikes and concluded before the military revealed the first American casualties, according to Reuters.

Trump’s overall job approval slipped to 39 percent, down one point from a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted February 18–23.

Meanwhile, in a YouGov poll conducted on Saturday, 39 percent of Americans said the military operation was unjustified, with 32 percent saying it was justified.

The self-proclaimed “peace president,” however, appeared less concerned with how his war was landing with the American public and more fixated on how his MAGA cheerleaders responded to Tuesday’s marathon 108-minute State of the Union.

Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history on Tuesday, but barely mentioned Iran or made the case for attacking the country. Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

He posted a string of handpicked collections of X posts from MAGA commentators, including Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec, NewsNation host Katie Pavlich, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, and podcaster Megyn Kelly, all of whom heaped fawning praise on his record-length address.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.