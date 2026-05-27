James Carville Predicts What Could Force Trump, 79, Out of Office

Veteran political strategist James Carville has predicted when President Donald Trump will “get the f--k out of there and leave.”

Carville, 81, did not hold back against the 79-year-old president in a video published by Politicon on Tuesday, saying that Trump will feel the impact of the disdain Americans have for him come November.

“I want us to just think together how much we hate the motherf--ker,” the former Bill Clinton aide said of Trump. “Yeah, we hate him. And it’s refreshing, but genuine, visceral hatred that we have, and we want him to know that.”

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville shared his thoughts on his Politicon podcast. ICSS/ICSS

“We have to do everything we can to be sure that he is not just defeated, that he is humiliated. That he knows how much this country hates him for what he has done to this country,” the “Ragin’ Cajun” continued.

“We want you to feel not just our hatred, but the hatred that is felt for you all across this country,” he added. “And how much we hate the way that you’ve taken our country, our values, our hopes, our dreams, our aspirations, temporarily away from us. And the best thing we can do, is come November, show you no mercy.”

Trump's average disapproval rating is at 58.3 percent, according to the latest aggregate from RealClearPolitics. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“We’re looking to achieve a staggering, breathtaking, comprehensive, and total defeat of Trumpism. I think we can do that,” Carville said. “But it requires all of us pushing in the same direction.”

The politico added that despite the “both sides” crowd saying he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he is proud to carry the MAGA-coined moniker. “And you who are joining me on this podcast, you have it, and I’m proud of you, and you should be proud of yourself,” he added.

Carville then predicted that “better things are coming” and said that the results of the midterms could force Trump out of the White House door.

“And I think better things are coming because I think if he has still got his wits about him—and I hope he does—he’ll get the f--k out of there and leave, because his life is gonna be so godd--n miserable, he won’t know what to do," Carville concluded.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Carville’s remarks.

Amid the economic turmoil caused by his war on Iran, which has resulted in the deaths of 13 American soldiers and brought domestic gas prices to their highest point since 2022, Trump’s approval rating has plummeted throughout his second administration, as concerns over his lucidity and physical health swell more each day.