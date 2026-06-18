James Carville Reveals Theory Behind Grim Trump Prediction

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is doubling down on his theory that President Donald Trump will resign by next spring, and has come prepared with arguments in order to make his case.

On the latest episode of his podcast with Al Hunt, Politics War Room, Carville reiterated his theory that Trump will walk away from the White House by Easter 2027.

“He’s just going to f---ing walk away, because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him, anything he has to do with,” Carville said of Trump’s response to potential losses in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I want to be very clear,” Carville said in a new video posted to YouTube on Wednesday. “I’m not doing this as a crazy a-- prediction. I’m doing that because I genuinely think he will resign next spring.”

Outlining his reasons, Carville, who has advised on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns including those of President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton, began by highlighting the 80-year-old’s declining health.

“His rate of decline from Election Day to now, it’s not linear,” Carville argued. “You don’t lose a quarter of a percent a month. When it goes down, it goes quickly and you can look at him and see how just fat and unhealthy he is.”

Calling Trump “fat and unhealthy,” Carville argued that his health was declining. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He then returned to his earlier argument that the president would not be able to bounce back after being rejected at the polls in November.

“I know what it’s like to lose a massive, off year election. We did in 1994,” Carville said, referring to the midterm elections that took place during President Bill Clinton’s first term in which Republicans took control of Congress for the first time since 1952.

“It’s so monumental, it’s so massive, it hurts so deep, you just can’t imagine it. The entire world around him is going to change during November of this year,” Carville continued.

Carville was an adviser on Bill Clinton's presidential campaign and drew parallels between his midterm loss in 1994 and the upcoming midterm elections. Politicon

“People don’t pay attention to you, they’re making jokes. Everybody knows you’re on a short leash, you’ve got two years left to go, you don’t have any power. Everyone around you is being subpoenaed for everything you can imagine. Your life is miserable! He doesn’t have the stamina.”

Carville added, “Yeah, Clinton came back, but Clinton — frankly, it was the greatest mismatch in maybe American political history, Bill Clinton versus Newt Gingrich. Well, guess what? Donald Trump is not the Bill Clinton of 1995.”

Carville then doubled down on his assertion that the president is going to walk away after suffering a huge loss.

“I think the son of a b---h is just going to walk away,” Carville said, before arguing that Trump would not walk away without asking Vice President JD Vance, who would replace him as president in the event of his resignation, for a pardon.

“He’s going to go to JD Vance. His lawyers are going to say, look, you can stay, you can pardon yourself — there’s some uncertainty as to whether you can do that. There’s no uncertainty as to whether President Vance can pardon you and your family. So I’m sticking with my prediction.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. When contacted for comment regarding Carville’s earlier comments, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “James Carville is a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Republicans will be hoping to maintain control of Congress in the midterm elections, which will take place on November 3. The latest polling has Democrats leading with a modest, single-digit advantage in the majority of polls.