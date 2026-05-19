James Carville Slams Trump for Making ‘Big Fat A**’ of Himself

Democratic strategist James Carville said Donald Trump made a “big fat a--” of himself in China last week.

Carville, 81, told the Politicon podcast that the president’s two-day trip to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping only ended up being one of several distractions from the Epstein files, the scandal that Trump can’t shake.

There is also the Iran war and the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion “slush fund” to pay self-described victims of lawfare by the Biden administration, Carville said.

Carville said Trump embarrassed himself in China last week. FAITH NINIVAGGI/REUTERS

“You have wars, you have stupidity, you have this humiliating trip to China where, frankly, he made a big fat a-- out of himself,” said Carville.

“And so we get distracted by that. Let’s go back to the Epstein files. Let’s never forget that,” he continued. “We don’t want to let this go away. And what Trump is clearly trying to do is create something else in hopes...”

Trump and Xi in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

Carville also noted the many documents in the Epstein files—about 2.5 million—that remain classified. That, some say, violates the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump at first resisted when it was being debated in Congress.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said Carville “is a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Trump came away from the China trip reneging on his promise to prevent Chinese nationals from buying American farmland. He was also noncommittal about his past pledge to provide Taiwan with $14 billion in arms amid a possible invasion by China.

As for the Epstein scandal, it gained renewed attention on Monday with the opening of the “Donald J. Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. There, every document the federal government has released on Epstein could be found.

Developed by Eliza Orlins, a Democratic political organizer, as well as the Save America Movement and the Institute for Primary Facts, the installation included a 24-hour live reading of the Epstein files.

Epstein and Trump’s relationship also took center stage on Saturday in SNL‘s season 51 finale.