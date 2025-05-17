James Comer Announces New Investigation Into Biden Over Use of Autopen

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) has launched a new inquiry in his ongoing campaign to portray Joe Biden as mentally unfit while in office. This time, Comer is zeroing in on the former president’s use of an autopen to authorize key executive actions.

“We think we’ve identified who the staffers are,” Comer told Fox News on Friday. “We’re going to bring everyone that we believe was involved... for a transcribed interview. If they want, then they will receive a subpoena.”

In a media release, Comer accused senior Biden staffers of “running interference” while the president suffered alleged cognitive decline, claiming decisions and signatures were made by aides, rather than Biden himself during the final months of his presidency. He also named First Lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden as potential figures of interest, although no evidence was provided in support of these claims.

“Don’t rule out Hunter Biden,” Comer said on Fox. “He spent a lot of time in the Oval Office in the last three months.”

The Oversight Committee previously issued subpoenas for White House aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams, and requested an interview with Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Conner. The White House declined to make them available. Comer now says he plans to resume the investigation, suggesting this is “one of the greatest scandals of our generation.”

Trump himself has previously claimed that Biden’s preemptive pardoning of people, including members of the House Committee who were involved in investigating Trump’s role in the J6 attack, are invalid due to autopen use.

In a sharply-worded statement, Comer alleged a conspiracy involving the Biden administration, Democrats, and the media to “gaslight” the public.

“Key decisions made in the final days of the Biden presidency, including using autopens to issue blanket pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be fully examined,” he said.

An autopen is a device used to automatically make a person’s signature on a page or document and has been used by multiple presidents in the past, including Trump. It is legal to use the tool to sign official government documents, but Comer is insistent that its deployment under the Biden administration is part of a broader conspiracy.

The White House has not publicly commented on the latest developments in this investigation.