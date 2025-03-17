Politics

Trump Declares Biden’s J6 Pardons ‘Void’ in Late-Night Truth Social Meltdown

SOUND AND FURY

Trump claimed former president’s pardons were void and threatened to investigate lawmakers who blamed him for the deadly Capitol riots.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump speaks into a microphone.
Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaD.C. Press Breaks 140-Year Tradition in Snub to Trump
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsTrump Notches All-Time High Approval Rating as Dems Hit New Low
Julia Ornedo
MediaHegseth Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Houthi Strikes
Will Neal
PoliticsDOGE Goon Accused of Breaking Treasury Privacy Rules by Emailing Personal Data
Sean Craig
TrumplandTrump Is Set to Tighten His Grip on the Kennedy Center With New Move
Yasmeen Hamadeh