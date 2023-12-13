James Comer Reveals Why He ‘Quit’ Appearing on ‘Fox & Friends’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Newsmax host Eric Bolling teamed up Tuesday against a perceived conservative media turncoat—accusing Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy of being unfairly critical of House Republicans’ ongoing investigation into alleged Biden family corruption.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman even said he “quit” appearing on the show to avoid the longtime Fox News stalwart and his tough questions on the matter.

“Forget the Democrats like Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) who say there’s no evidence. My concern is when the media—especially the conservative media—starts siding with the Bidens,” Bolling began before playing a clip from the Fox News morning show.

In the video, Doocy said that while Republicans have presented “a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets” during their more than year-long investigation, they “have not connected the dots” between Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals and the president.

“They have connected the dots—the Department of Justice did—on Hunter [Biden],” he said, referring to a pair of indictments filed against Hunter Biden for alleged gun and tax crimes, “but they have not shown where Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

Comer, who has been desperately trying to sell his findings on Newsmax, Fox Business Network, and even CNN, was asked by Bolling to “school Doocy on how this works.”

“Well, I think we’ve done a pretty good job connecting the dots. We’ve traced two checks from influence peddling schemes going directly into Joe Biden's pocket,” Comer claimed, before listing off what he considers evidence showing impeachable conduct.

Bolling didn’t seem to understand Doocy’s point of view.

“Why would Doocy say of all the work you’ve done, that you have nothing. Why do you think that is?” he asked.

Comer’s cryptic response included his apparent moratorium against appearing on the show, where he would likely be pressed on the specifics of the investigation.

“He’s had that position from the very beginning. I have quit going on Fox & Friends because of Doocy. You know what I mean? He’s the one guy on Fox that’s been very critical of the investigation,” Comer said.

“I have my theory why. We’ll talk about that at a later point, but at the end of the day, he’s entitled to his opinion,” he continued. “But I don’t think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit.”