James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris Sing Epic Broadway Riff-Off

While the rest of late-night television was freaking out over Donald Trump’s feud with Meryl Streep, James Corden and his guest Neil Patrick Harris went in a different direction.

Interrupting Corden mid-show, Harris accused him of blowing up his spot by “acting like you’re the only TV star who can sing Broadway show tunes.” Joined by the L.A.-based Filharmonic a cappella group, the two Tony Award winners faced off in an epic battle that began old-school with a song from Guys and Dolls and moved into a ballad from Les Miserables before transitioning to some sexy dancing from Chicago.

The “riff-off” ended where we all knew it would: with the two actors joining forces for a tour-de-force performance of “My Shot” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. More than anything else, the whole thing just proved how much better either Corden or Harris would have been at hosting the Golden Globes than Jimmy Fallon.