James Corden has given his final monologue on The Late Late Show, using the opportunity to plead to Americans to look past their differences and come together.

“Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family,” the British talk show host shared in his final moments hosting the CBS show. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I’ve watched America change a lot.”

Corden continued: “I’ve watched divisions grow. I’ve felt a sense of negativity bubble and boil over. All I really want to say tonight is to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it’s been a sign of joy and optimism. It’s got flaws, but show me a country that doesn’t!”

After eight seasons, in 2022, Corden announced that he’d be ending the show due to his desire to return home to the United Kingdom to be closer to family members. Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were his final guests on the show, which premiered Thursday night.

“We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences,” Corden continued. “We have to try the best we can to look for the joy, look for the light, because it’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about. We wanted to be the joy and levity at the end of your day.”

Ahead of Corden’s final The Late Late Show, CBS also gave the star a separate primetime slot to bid his farewells. With the help from Tom Cruise, Corden staged a reenactment of some scenes from The Lion King, with Corden starring as meerkat Timon and Cruise as warthog Puumba.

While some die hard fans of Corden were tuned into the celeb’s final taping, it’s no secret that some folks were watching due to rumors of a One Direction reunion. Corden’s team had been teasing a “surprise” all week, and fans speculated that since some One Direction members canceled live shows, they would all reunite.

Alas, the only band member present on stage was Styles. The solo singer addressed the topic of a reunion during the final “Spill Your Guts” segment, where he was asked to either reveal plans for a reunion or eat a bull penis.

“I would never say never to that,” Styles said. “If there was a time and it was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

While that sounded promising, there was no reunion on the show. Corden teased a “shocking” final music act, but that turned out to be the host himself playing the piano with an ode to his time on the show.