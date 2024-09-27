James Corden Explains Why Ozempic Did Not Work for Him
‘TRIED IT FOR A BIT’
James Corden revealed he won’t be joining other celebs in their praising of popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, since there’s one unique difference about his eating habits. He recently shared on his podcast, This Life of Mine, “I tried Ozempic, and this won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now—it didn’t really work,” he said. While other stars have had success dropping pounds quickly with the drug, Corden said his experience made him realize he was eating for reasons he hadn’t quite understood before. “What I realized was, [there’s] nothing about my eating that has anything to do with being hungry,” he continued. “All this does is make you feel not hungry. I’m very rarely eating [for hunger].” Corden went on to give an example of a time he ate a king size chocolate bar at a car wash: “when I say ‘king size,’ I mean one you give someone for Christmas,” he explained. “None of that was like, ‘Oh I’m so hungry.’ It’s not that, it’s something else.” Other stars have also complained about the drug not working for them, or being accused of taking the drug after a major weight loss. Other have had poor experiences, like model Lottie Moss, who was hospitalized after misusing it.