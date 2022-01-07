James Corden Is Latest Late-Night Host to Get COVID, Cancel Shows
Two days after his late-night time slot rival Seth Meyers announced he was taking the rest of the week off following a positive COVID-19 test, James Corden told fans that he too was putting his show on a temporary hiatus after catching the virus. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am feeling fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” he wrote. Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah both decided to take the first week of January off, and Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive over the holidays, though he recovered in time to return to The Tonight Show. Earlier this week, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert told his audience that if he ends up testing positive, he will not return to his remote studio. “I want you to know that I love doing the show. It’s a privilege to do this show, and if I do get it, I promise you, I will not be doing my show,” he said from the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater. “I will not be doing the show because I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months.”