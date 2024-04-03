James Corden: ‘No One Believes That I Wasn’t Fired’

Former Late Late Show host James Corden announced his departure from the CBS talk show a year ago, and signed off with an appeal to Americans to put aside what divides them and come together.

When it comes to the English, however, Corden told Jimmy Kimmel this week that the UK is united in being convinced that he was fired from the show instead of leaving of his own volition.

“People are very nice. But no one believes that I wasn’t fired,” Corden, who was there to promote his new podcast This Life of Mine, told Kimmel. “People will honestly be like, ‘You don’t have to give me that bullshit. It’s fine, mate. If you got fired, you got fired.’ Because nobody thinks you would ever leave what is—let’s be honest—a cushy existence.”

“Can’t you get a letter from CBS saying that you were not fired, that you left of your own free will?” Kimmel asked.

“I would, except they don’t know what CBS is,” Corden cracked in response.

Corden built up a massive American fan base, at least, during his tenure on Late Late, especially through the popularity of his Carpool Karaoke series.

“Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family,” Corden said, on the final episode of his Late Late hosting run in April 2023. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I’ve watched America change a lot.”

“I’ve watched divisions grow. I’ve felt a sense of negativity bubble and boil over,” he continued. “All I really want to say tonight is to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it’s been a sign of joy and optimism. It’s got flaws, but show me a country that doesn’t!”

Little did he know, the main source of negativity in his life would end up coming from his own countrymen.