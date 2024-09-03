James Darren, Star of ‘Gidget’ and ‘T.J. Hooker’ Dies at 88

James Darren, the actor best known as the heartthrob Moondoggie in the Gidget movies, has died at the age of 88.

The former Hollywood teen star, who also starred on television in the cop drama T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday following a heart-related illness, his family said.

His son Jim Moret, an Inside Edition correspondent, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I always thought he would pull through because he was so cool. He was always cool.”

Darren won the leading man role in 1959’s Gidget despite being unable to surf and acted opposite iconic actress Sandra Dee. He also starred in the sequels Gidget Goes Hawaiian in 1961 and Gidget Goes to Rome in 1963.

He played Officer Jim Corrigan in the hit 80s’ cop drama T.J. Hooker. In the 90s, he starred as hologram crooner Vic Fontaine in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The former pop singer also directed TV hits like Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

In the early 60s, he had pop hits with Goodbye Cruel World which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1961, and Her Royal Majesty, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, which reached the top 10 in 1962.

Born in Philadelphia, he had some famous fans over the years, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Darren as telling author Tom Beaver: “I was in a pizza shop one day with a friend of mine. I heard this motorcycle pull up, and in walked Bruce Springsteen in his little motorcycle cap, like Brando wore in The Wild One — I guess he left his helmet outside. I said, ‘Oh, I gotta go say hi to him.’

“I walked up to him and said, ‘Hi, I don’t want to interrupt you, but my name is James Darren. I just want to tell you I’m a big fan. I love all your stuff.’ And he said, ‘James Darren? I bought “Goodbye Cruel World” in Freehold, New Jersey.’ Isn’t that sweet?”