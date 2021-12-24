Accusers Slam James Franco After Confession, Saying He ‘Continues to Downplay’ Survivors’ Experiences
‘IMMENSE PAIN’
Two women who accused James Franco of sexual misconduct have denounced the actor as “blind about power dynamics” and unconcerned about “the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through.” Attorneys representing Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of the five women who stepped forward with allegations of the actor’s misconduct in 2018, criticized Franco in a Thursday statement obtained by TMZ. Maligning Franco and his “sham of an acting school,” which his victims have said he used to manipulate and prey on female students, the statement continued: “It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors' experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging he had no business starting such a school in the first place.” The statement went on to slam the actor’s admission, made for the first time earlier this week, that he had slept with his students. “Nobody should confuse this interview with Franco taking accountability for his actions or expressing remorse over what happened,” the women’s statement said. “It is a transparent ducking of the real issues released just before a major holiday in hopes that he wouldn't face any scrutiny over his response.”