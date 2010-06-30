James Franco Returns to "General Hospital"
James Franco returned to his bizarre acting experiment on General Hospital Wednesday. The former Spider-Man star spent most of the hour lurking in alleys and playing with wind-up monkeys, which will surely help him prepare for future blockbuster roles.
