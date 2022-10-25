James Gunn, Peter Safran Tapped for Top Gig at Warner Bros.’ New DC Studios
DYNAMIC DUO
It was announced Tuesday that Messrs. James Gunn and Peter Safran will ascend to lead DC Studios, with the power to bend the sprawling cinematic universe to their whims like a pair of mad gods. The industry veterans have been tapped to become co-chairmen and chief executive officers of Warner Bros.’ DC division, overseeing film, television, and animation projects under a single banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news brings an end to months of hot Tinseltown gossip as to whose head might be anointed (or placed on the chopping block, depending on how you see it). At a time when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is looking to right the ship, however, Gunn and Safran are logical choices. Safran, a British producer, cut his teeth on shaping The Conjuring cinematic universe before jumping aboard DC projects like Aquaman and Shazam. Gunn, the brain behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series and DC’s The Suicide Squad, hardly needs an introduction. Their appointments will take effect Nov. 1, and only one question remains: Will they sit side by side behind one giant desk, à la fellow power couple Harry and Meghan?