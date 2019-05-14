‘Serial Killer’ in Traveling Carnival Murdered Two Women, Teen Girl: Police

A traveling carnival worker has been charged in the deaths of two women and a teenage girl whom he meet through his job, authorities said Monday. James Michael Wright, 23, has been charged with three counts of capital murder after allegedly killing the women over the span of three weeks, starting in late February, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Wright allegedly confessed to fatally shooting Elizabeth Vanmeter, 22, Athina Hopson, 25, and Joslyn Alsup, 17, but insisted he did so accidentally, police said. “Our prayers go out to the victims’ families in this tragic event,” Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said at a news conference Monday afternoon, referring to Wright as a “serial killer.” Authorities believe Wright met the two women through his work as a subcontractor with James H. Drew carnival, a traveling amusement park based in Georgia, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Alsup was the daughter of a co-worker.