The amazing, baking brother-in-law of Prince William, who runs a mail order cake-kit company, has become a director of a company which allows customers to use edible ink to print pictures from photo-sharing website Instagram onto marshmallows, according to the Daily Mail diarist Sebastian Shakespeare.

The company is called Boomf Ltd, which, according to Middleton, is 'the noise a marshmallow makes when it drops through your letterbox'.