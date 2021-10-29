CHEAT SHEET
Rupert Murdoch’s Son James Skips Dad’s 90th Birthday Bash
Rupert Murdoch’s 90th birthday party Thursday night at New York City’s Tavern on the Green was hosted by wife Jerry Hall and attended by his eldest son Lachlan and daughter Elizabeth, along with a slew of bold-faced names from the media industry. Nowhere to be seen, however, was Murdoch’s younger son, James, according to Variety. It’s not clear why he didn’t attend, but as Variety noted, James has criticized his father’s papers for their coverage, particularly of climate change. Rupert Murdoch turned 90 in March but delayed the high-wattage bash due to the coronavirus pandemic. James reportedly also skipped a birthday party for his dad in London in September.