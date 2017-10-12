James Van Der Beek: I Was Sexually Harassed by ‘Older, Powerful Men’

Actor James Van Der Beek on Wednesday came forward with his own story of sexual harassment by “older, powerful men” in Hollywood when he was a young actor trying to make it in the business. Van Der Beek, of Dawson's Creek fame, is just the latest show-business figure to share such an experience on Twitter, following the wave of sexual-misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Van Der Beek said he had his “ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger.” He said he also understood “the unwarranted shame, powerlessness [and] inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.” In addition to the many, many women who came forward with allegations against Weinstein and other men in the industry this week, men like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and Michael Gaston, of The Leftovers, also shared their stories on Twitter.
