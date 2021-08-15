Nephew of Tennessee State Rep. Murdered, Girlfriend Shot as Police Hunt for Suspect

Read it at WHNT-TV
The nephew of a Tennessee state lawmaker was found shot to death, according to Nashville police. The body James William Warner, 22, nephew of Tennessee State Rep. Todd Warner, was discovered by local officials Friday morning. Samuel Earl Rich, who is being sought by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the alleged shooting of Warner’s girlfriend the same day, is wanted by police in connection with Warner’s murder. Tennessee Rep. Todd Warner has not released any public statements following the death of his nephew.