James Woolsey, Clinton’s CIA Director, Joins Trump Campaign

Donald Trump has officially hired James Woolsey, former CIA director under Bill Clinton, as a senior adviser on intelligence, national security, and defense. Trump’s campaign announced the move Monday, shortly before Woolsey appeared on CNN to defend his new boss. “He seems to be very much more so than his opponent in favor of a strong defense budget and we have got a lot of space to make up, problems that have been left in defense by the Obama administration,” Woolsey told the cable-news network. “He seems willing to keep a secret and not to blab everything to the public and our opponents. You can’t go yakking about everything you’re interested in. You have to keep your counsel.” When confronted about Trump’s claim that his intelligence briefers suggested through body language that they disagree with President Obama, Woolsey replied: “I wouldn’t suggest that body language is classified, I never heard of it being classified.”
