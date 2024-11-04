Jamie Dimon’s Wife Snapped Door Knocking for Kamala Harris
The wife of JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon was spotted supporting the Kamala Harris campaign on Sunday, according to The New York Times. Judith Kent knocked on doors around Lansing, Michigan, in support for the 2024 Democratic candidate as part of a last-minute canvassing effort just two days before the election. In a statement provided by the campaign, Kent told the Times: “the stakes are high in this election for our country, our core principles, our security and our economy.” The Times also obtained a photo of Kent while canvassing. Her powerful husband has yet to publicly endorse either candidate, despite the fact that Trump claimed Dimon endorsed him last month. Word on the street, however, is that Dimon is quietly backing Harris.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT