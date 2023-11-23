CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Foxx Accused of Groping Woman on NYC Rooftop: Report
A woman accused Jamie Foxx of groping her on a rooftop lounge and bar in New York City eight years ago in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, TMZ reported. The woman accused Foxx of reaching under her top and into her pants during an encounter in August 2015 at the Catch NYC & Roof. She said had been injured during the incident, was forced to undergo medical treatment and suffered emotional distress. The woman is seeking damages from Foxx, Catch NYC & Roof and its employees after they witnessed the incident and failed to intervene, the woman alleged.