Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Mystery Hospitalization
‘FEELING BLESSED’
Jamie Foxx, 55, has broken his silence three weeks after he was hospitalized with a “medical complication.” The Oscar-winner took to Instagram to thank fans for their concern. “Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed” he wrote, followed by praying hands, a heart and fox emojis. He also thanked friend Nick Cannon, who is stepping in as host on Foxx’s show, Beat Shazam. “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon, see you all soon.” Foxx, who is currently at a medical facility in Georgia, gave no more details on the nature of his health emergency. Three weeks ago, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who stars alongside him as the DJ on Beat Shazam, broke the news that her father was ill. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement said.