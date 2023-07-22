Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Mysterious Illness: ‘I Did Go to Hell and Back’

Jamie Foxx has made his first statement since he was hospitalized for an unspecified illness in April. The actor, who teased “BIG things coming soon” in an Instagram post on Thursday, has returned to social media with a video shedding a light on his sickness.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said, speaking to his followers via a front-facing Instagram reel posted Friday night. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanted to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me.”

Foxx was hospitalized in April with a “medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, had announced on Instagram at the time, who said he was “already on his way to recovery.”

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” Jamie continued in the video. “And y’all know they kept it air tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope that everyone can have in moments like these.”

Following the news of his hospitalization, theories swirled around a potential diagnosis. Some right-wing conspiracists and Dr. Drew argued that he had been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 vaccine. A representative for Foxx was quick to debunk those rumors as “completely inaccurate.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand,” Foxx said. “Some people say what I got, some people said I was blind—but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed.”

The Django Unchained actor added: “But I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx’s new sci-fi film They Cloned Tyrone is to be released on Netflix this weekend. His co-star, John Boyega, provided a handful of updates during Foxx’s hospitalization.

“I love all of y’all,” Foxx said at the end of the video. “I’m on my way back.”